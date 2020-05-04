Oppenheimer Weighs in on Cree, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cree in a report released on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the LED producer will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CREE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cree from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cree from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cree from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cree from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $39.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cree has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $68.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cree in the fourth quarter valued at $110,518,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 166.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,106,400 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $74,693,000 after buying an additional 1,317,171 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,711,368 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $78,980,000 after buying an additional 1,174,563 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 714,416 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after buying an additional 522,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 986,704 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $45,536,000 after buying an additional 375,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

