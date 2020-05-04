Barclays Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LUNMF. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DNB Markets upgraded Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.02 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Lundin Mining from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Lundin Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.65.

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.86.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

