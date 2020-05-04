JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LUNMF. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lundin Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lundin Mining from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.65.

Shares of LUNMF opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $6.34.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.68%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

