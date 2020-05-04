Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Donegal Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Donegal Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

DGICA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Donegal Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $14.46 on Monday. Donegal Group has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.06.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 287,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 24,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 32,894 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Donegal Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

