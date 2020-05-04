Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,297 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Qiagen were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,538,000 after purchasing an additional 597,407 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at $7,300,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at $17,992,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Qiagen by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,156,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,104,000 after acquiring an additional 17,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

QGEN stock opened at $41.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.65. Qiagen NV has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.35, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.31.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Qiagen NV will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QGEN shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Qiagen from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.54.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

