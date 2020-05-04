Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Reduced by William Blair

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Criteo in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. William Blair also issued estimates for Criteo’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRTO. ValuEngine cut shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.41.

Shares of CRTO opened at $9.51 on Monday. Criteo has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $614.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Criteo during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

