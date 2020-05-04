Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 75,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 37,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,603,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TECK opened at $8.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.

TECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teck Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

