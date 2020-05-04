LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LKQ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $24.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average is $30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,269,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $436,249,000 after acquiring an additional 792,092 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 16,532,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $590,218,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,187,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $470,800,000 after buying an additional 209,933 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $303,676,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,866,000 after buying an additional 483,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Earnings History and Estimates for LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

