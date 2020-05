Five Below Inc Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Five Below in a report issued on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $687.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.81.

Shares of FIVE opened at $87.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Five Below has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $146.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 535,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after buying an additional 96,243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,148,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,564,000 after buying an additional 1,600,943 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Five Below by 30.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Five Below by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty d├ęcor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.