Five Below Inc Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Five Below in a report issued on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $687.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.81.

Shares of FIVE opened at $87.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Five Below has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $146.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 535,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after buying an additional 96,243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,148,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,564,000 after buying an additional 1,600,943 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Five Below by 30.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Five Below by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

