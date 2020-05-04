Raymond James & Associates Buys 43,463 Shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,463 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.49% of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,247,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 119,180 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 3,205.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMO stock opened at $11.35 on Monday. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

