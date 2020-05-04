Signaturefd LLC Sells 436 Shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 333.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 331.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $25.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.07. Trustmark Corp has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trustmark Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Trustmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

