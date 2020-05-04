Raymond James & Associates Sells 793 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Terreno Realty worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth $811,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.1% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 44,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth $215,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth $40,053,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TRNO opened at $53.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.86.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 32.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

TRNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

