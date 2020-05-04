Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $8.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.02 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $4.68 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

