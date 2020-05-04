Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Performance Food Group Co Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Posted by on May 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Performance Food Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the food distribution company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PFGC. TheStreet downgraded Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $26.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,690,408 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $653,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,211,868 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $113,867,000 after purchasing an additional 32,770 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,820,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $93,728,000 after purchasing an additional 89,846 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,731 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $88,531,000 after purchasing an additional 209,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $70,777,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.46 per share, with a total value of $209,158.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,666.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.86 per share, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,183.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 9,987 shares of company stock worth $507,158. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Earnings History and Estimates for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Mvb Financial Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Mvb Financial Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Oppenheimer Weighs in on Cree, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Oppenheimer Weighs in on Cree, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Barclays Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Lundin Mining
Barclays Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Lundin Mining
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Lundin Mining
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Lundin Mining
Donegal Group Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts
Donegal Group Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts
Qiagen NV Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates
Qiagen NV Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report