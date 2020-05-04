Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Performance Food Group Co Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Performance Food Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the food distribution company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PFGC. TheStreet downgraded Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $26.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,690,408 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $653,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,211,868 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $113,867,000 after purchasing an additional 32,770 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,820,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $93,728,000 after purchasing an additional 89,846 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,731 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $88,531,000 after purchasing an additional 209,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $70,777,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.46 per share, with a total value of $209,158.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,666.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.86 per share, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,183.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 9,987 shares of company stock worth $507,158. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

