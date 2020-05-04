MaxLinear, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MaxLinear in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair analyst now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on MaxLinear from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MaxLinear from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

MXL opened at $15.71 on Monday. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 352.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 35,743 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 155.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at $2,493,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

