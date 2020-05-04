Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Lowered by Analyst

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exco Technologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 1st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
