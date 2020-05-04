Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Lowered by Analyst

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exco Technologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 1st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

XTC stock opened at C$6.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $254.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. Exco Technologies has a 12 month low of C$4.72 and a 12 month high of C$9.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.38.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

