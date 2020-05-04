Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for El Pollo LoCo in a research note issued on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

LOCO has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, CL King began coverage on El Pollo LoCo in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

LOCO stock opened at $13.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10. El Pollo LoCo has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $429.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.61.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $105.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in El Pollo LoCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,719. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

