MGM China’s (MARZF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of MGM China (OTCMKTS:MARZF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of MGM China in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS MARZF opened at $0.48 on Thursday. MGM China has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.65.

