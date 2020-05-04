Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Roots Corporation Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:ROO)

Roots Corporation (TSE:ROO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Roots in a research note issued on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roots’ FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

