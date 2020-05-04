Signaturefd LLC Sells 245 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,598,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $961,874,000 after purchasing an additional 215,714 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,900,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,365,000 after purchasing an additional 342,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,823,000 after acquiring an additional 94,962 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,851,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,164,000 after acquiring an additional 422,779 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its position in Atmos Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,281,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.09.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $100.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.33. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.92 and a one year high of $121.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

