Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.19% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $41,389,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,793,000 after acquiring an additional 66,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,694,000 after acquiring an additional 51,081 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 322,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,557,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 57,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 30,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, Director Carl T. Berquist purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,239.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.80.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $93.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.17. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $180.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.