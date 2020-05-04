Signaturefd LLC Sells 10 Shares of Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Seaboard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Seaboard stock opened at $2,966.49 on Monday. Seaboard Corp has a 1-year low of $2,614.00 and a 1-year high of $4,637.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $98.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

