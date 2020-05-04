Raymond James & Associates Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,602 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of New York Community Bancorp worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 17,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,107,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 137,341 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.43 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

NYCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.