Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Santander Consumer USA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Shares of SC opened at $14.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 62.53 and a current ratio of 62.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.75). Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SC. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,976,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,642,000 after buying an additional 3,356,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,537,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,924,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,191,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,325,000 after buying an additional 1,219,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 8,608,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,174,000 after buying an additional 733,016 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

