Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now forecasts that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. Raymond James also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$1.67. The business had revenue of C$134.72 million for the quarter.

