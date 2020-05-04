Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Halliburton’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Posted by on May 4th, 2020

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Equities researchers at Griffin Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HAL. Scotiabank lowered shares of Halliburton from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.74.

HAL opened at $9.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murry Gerber purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 574,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,949.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

