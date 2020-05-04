Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Decreased by Analyst

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) – Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beazer Homes USA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BZH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

BZH opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54. The company has a market cap of $220.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $17.23.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.28) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 624,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 162,493 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 68,451 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 117,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 850,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 527,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $145,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,402.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

