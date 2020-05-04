MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAY opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR Company Profile
Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.
