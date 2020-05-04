MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Posted by on May 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAY opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Mvb Financial Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Mvb Financial Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Oppenheimer Weighs in on Cree, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Oppenheimer Weighs in on Cree, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Barclays Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Lundin Mining
Barclays Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Lundin Mining
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Lundin Mining
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Lundin Mining
Donegal Group Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts
Donegal Group Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts
Qiagen NV Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates
Qiagen NV Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report