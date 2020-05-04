MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Get MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAY opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.