NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NMHLY opened at $0.30 on Friday. NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $38.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35.

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

