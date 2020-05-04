Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.00.

OTCMKTS PESXQ opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.47. Pioneer Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

