Zacks Investment Research Lowers Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLMD opened at $39.40 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $52.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average of $35.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,700,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,705,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $14,310,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 234.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,304,000 after buying an additional 334,900 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,700,000.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

