Hamborner Reit (ETR:HAB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.04

Hamborner Reit AG (ETR:HAB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as €8.04 ($9.35) and last traded at €8.04 ($9.35), with a volume of 27383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €8.21 ($9.55).

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Hamborner Reit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Get Hamborner Reit alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $640.93 million and a PE ratio of 32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.35.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamborner Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamborner Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.