Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10,220.00

Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as £102.20 ($134.44) and last traded at GBX 9,704 ($127.65), with a volume of 177093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,980 ($131.28).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £110 ($144.70) to GBX 9,300 ($122.34) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 6,500 ($85.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,049.09 ($105.88).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,584.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,353.87. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a GBX 133 ($1.75) dividend. This is an increase from Flutter Entertainment’s previous dividend of $67.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Flutter Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.11%.

Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR)

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

