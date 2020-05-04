Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $960.00

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 960 ($12.63) and last traded at GBX 701 ($9.22), with a volume of 84404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 698 ($9.18).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DMGT. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 632 ($8.31) to GBX 547 ($7.20) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 757 ($9.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 764.60 ($10.06).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 672.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 784.46.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

