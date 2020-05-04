Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,192.00

Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,192 ($15.68) and last traded at GBX 1,193 ($15.69), with a volume of 3324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,214 ($15.97).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HFG shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,085 ($14.27).

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,003.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,030.23. The stock has a market cap of $964.37 million and a P/E ratio of 29.43.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 46 ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 43.20 ($0.57) by GBX 2.80 ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Food Group plc will post 4318.0000907 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a GBX 15.40 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. Hilton Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.37%.

In related news, insider Rebecca Ann Shelley purchased 1,944 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,023 ($13.46) per share, for a total transaction of £19,887.12 ($26,160.38).

About Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

