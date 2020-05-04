Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €81.28 ($94.52).

DHER has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

DHER opened at €76.16 ($88.56) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €35.90 ($41.74) and a twelve month high of €81.62 ($94.91). The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion and a PE ratio of 26.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is €66.80 and its 200-day moving average is €61.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.