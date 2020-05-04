Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,679.50

Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,679.50 ($22.09) and last traded at GBX 1,656.50 ($21.79), with a volume of 229051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,615 ($21.24).

OCDO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ocado Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 932 ($12.26) price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,356.21 ($17.84).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,396.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,276.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.93.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Stuart Rose sold 150,000 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($14.80), for a total value of £1,687,500 ($2,219,810.58).

About Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

