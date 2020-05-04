Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Align Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $203.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.98. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $334.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a return on equity of 137.36% and a net margin of 78.42%. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Align Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Align Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Align Technology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.