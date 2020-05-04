Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Reduced by KeyCorp

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aspen Technology in a research note issued on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AZPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.71.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $95.04 on Monday. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $195,662.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,243.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 13.5% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

