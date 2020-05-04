Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Advantest Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Posted by on May 4th, 2020

Advantest Corp (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Advantest in a report released on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advantest’s FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATEYY. Mizuho raised shares of Advantest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of ATEYY opened at $46.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.42. Advantest has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $58.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

Earnings History and Estimates for Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

