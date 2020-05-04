Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Advantest Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Corp (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Advantest in a report released on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advantest’s FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATEYY. Mizuho raised shares of Advantest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th.
About Advantest
Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.
