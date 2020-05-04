Brokers Set Expectations for Big Lots, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Big Lots in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Big Lots’ FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.13). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Big Lots from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra lowered their target price on Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Big Lots from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.15.

NYSE BIG opened at $24.02 on Monday. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $38.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $918.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth $77,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $29,663.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,845.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.