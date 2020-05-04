Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Issued By Wedbush

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Amazon.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $10.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $10.34. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,750.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2022 earnings at $12.86 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rowe raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,548.16.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,286.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,066.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,913.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,233.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 181 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $277,215,000 after acquiring an additional 19,285 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,517 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,054,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $6,210,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

