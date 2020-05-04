KeyCorp Weighs in on Amazon.com, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will earn $10.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $10.32. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,700.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2021 earnings at $9.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $11.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $13.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $57.59 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price objective (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,548.16.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Monday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1,233.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,066.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,913.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

