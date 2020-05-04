Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVDL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $9.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,344,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $920,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 70,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 30,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.