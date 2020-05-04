Piper Sandler Comments on Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CZWI. ValuEngine cut Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

CZWI opened at $7.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Southside Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 19,607 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 597,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 52,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.