Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Belden in a research note issued on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Belden’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $463.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.50 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

BDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Longbow Research raised shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cross Research lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.81.

NYSE:BDC opened at $33.13 on Monday. Belden has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $62.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $47.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Belden by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

