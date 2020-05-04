Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Dillard’s, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Dillard’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.75) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.64. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($4.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra dropped their price objective on Dillard’s from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dillard’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

DDS stock opened at $28.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $728.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $59.48. Dillard’s has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $86.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 93.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 36,779 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 13.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 6.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 23.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

