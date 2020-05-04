Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 372.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Continental by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,208,000 after buying an additional 78,632 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Continental by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,533,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,302,000 after buying an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in United Continental by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,342,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,462,000 after buying an additional 841,108 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in United Continental by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,209,000 after buying an additional 603,750 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in United Continental by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,062,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,568,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Standpoint Research raised United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. UBS Group downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $26.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $96.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.51.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -17.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

