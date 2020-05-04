Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Campbell Soup by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

NYSE:CPB opened at $50.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.05. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $35.27 and a 12 month high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

