Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 315,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,427,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,725,000 after acquiring an additional 61,701 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000.

GWX stock opened at $24.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.99 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

